LG publishes 1st groupwide ESG report

South Korea's consumer electronics-to-battery conglomerate LG Group has published its first annual report that revolves around its groupwide efforts to tackle environmental, social and governance issues, a holding company LG Corp. announced Wednesday.

This is in line with the group's push to disclose nonfinancial performance such as actions to fight climate change, reduce and recycle waste, offer financial supports to vendors and local communities, as well as ensure boardroom diversity.

According to the report, titled "Responsible Business, Sustainable Future," LG Group saw an improvement in water and waste management effort in 2021 compared with the previous year.

LG recycled or reused 136.77 million metric tons of water in 2021, up 17.9 percent from 2020.

Also, LG has recycled 79.5 percent of a total of 478,000 tons of waste generated in 2021. In two years, the recycling rate has increased from 76 percent in 2019.

On the other hand, the direct and indirect greenhouse emissions by assets controlled by LG Group came to 21.69 million tons through 2021, up 6 percent from the previous year.

"We are fully aware of our responsibility as a business to address the effects of climate change, and we will continue to pursue the achievement of net zero emissions, the renewable energy transition, and the establishment of a circular system for product waste, as well as investing in clean technology to reduce carbon emissions," wrote LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo in the report.