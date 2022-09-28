 Back To Top
Business

KT, AMC Networks ink content partnership deal

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Sept 28, 2022 - 11:47       Updated : Sept 28, 2022 - 11:47
AMC Networks Executive Vice President Harold Gronenthal (left) and KT Media Platform Buisness Unit Vice President Kim Hoon-bae pose for a photo after signing a business agreement on Tuesday at the KT headquarters located in Jongno-gu, Seoul. (KT)
South Korean telecommunications giant KT is looking to expand the content provided on its streaming service Olleh TV through a partnership with leading US cable channel operator AMC Networks.

KT said Wednesday it has signed a partnership with AMC Network’s content production arm AMC Studios on Tuesday to launch the producer’s original series on its platform, and to participate in joint productions.

With the new agreement, Olleh TV subscribers will gain exclusive access to AMC's originals, including the popular zombie series “The Walking Dead,” starting in October.

KT rolled out six AMC originals including “The Walking Dead: Origins” on Wednesday to pilot the launch.

Meanwhile, KT’s production arm KT Studio Genie said it will work with AMC Studios to strengthen its partnership in areas of planning, production and investment.

“The exclusive partnership with AMC reflects the fact that Digico KT is indeed changing the landscape of Korean media content,” said Kim Hoon-bae, vice president of KT's Media Platform Business Unit.

“We will continue to strengthen our position as a leader in the content industry by coordinating with KT on joint production opportunities,” said Miquel Panella, president of AMC Networks’ Streaming Services.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
