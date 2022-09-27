Experts talk about utilizing tech for business opportunities

From left: Wirelink executive Gino Park, Shinhan DX Chapter Chief Park Kwang-hoon, and Four Grit CEO Park Tae-joon speak at a roundtable discussion held Tuesday as part of Herald Design Forum 2022 in Seoul. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

User experience writing, or UX writing, should be an integral part of corporate digital strategies, as it offers an easy solution to produce more effective digital spaces, experts said Tuesday at a roundtable discussion held at Herald Design Forum 2022 in Seoul.

UX writing uses easy words and expressions "to architect a comfortable digital interface which ensures users to accomplish what they want,” said Shinhan Card executive Park Kwang-hoon. “UX writing is not a big innovation. I'd like to think of it merely as providing a better experience for our customers.”

Meanwhile, UX service startup Four Grit CEO Park Tae-joon said UX writing allows companies to better communicate with its customers.

“UX writing has low barriers to entry. Anyone can fix wording on digital platforms to increase consumer traffic,” said Park. To create the perfect UX solution, Park stressed the need for data analysis. But this can be a risk for companies, as it requires numerous trial and error tests.



