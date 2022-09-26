Seoul’s 'moon village' becomes tourist trap

Guryong Village, the last shanty town in Gangnam, Seoul’s wealthiest district. (Yonhap)

Jason Basulto, a 27-year-old American tourist, visited Guryong Village, one of the last remaining shanty towns in Seoul, in April this year. He had been curious about Seoul’s not-so-shiny side, like the semi-basement homes featured in “Parasite.” "Urban slums are visible not only in Korea, but in many other countries, because the wealth gap is a global issue. But the scenery of Guryong Village in the middle of high buildings was striking,” he said. For those who are interested in social issues, the village could be an interesting place to visit, he added. It appears so. On YouTube, there are a number of videos that take viewers on a virtual tour of the village, where rows of ragged shacks stand in contrast to gleaming, high-rise apartment complexes just across the road.

Videos on YouTube featuring tour of Guryong Village. (YouTube)

One clip describes the village as “a sad reality inside of the most advanced city in the world.” In another, a foreign YouTuber attempts to interview residents there, asking them questions like “do you have water and electricity here?” The comment sections are filled with viewers expressing their surprise at the existence of such a place in the posh Gangnam district. ‘Moon village’ Situated at the foot of Guryongsan, a hill in Gangnam's Gaepo-dong, Guryong Village is one of the last remaining slums in Seoul, often referred to as "moon villages" here for their location up on the mountainside. Moon villages started to be formed during Seoul’s break-neck development in the 70s and 80s, during which the poor were pushed out of downtown to make room for tall office buildings and apartment homes.

A narrow alley in Guryong village. (Yonhap)