 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 26, 2022 - 09:55       Updated : Sept 26, 2022 - 09:55
A makeshift COVID-19 testing station in Seoul remains vacant last Friday. (Yonhap)
A makeshift COVID-19 testing station in Seoul remains vacant last Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest number in more than two months on Monday, as the virus wave has been slowing down at a steady pace and the government has fully lifted outdoor mask mandates.

The country reported 14,168 new COVID-19 infections, including 220 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,634,296, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

It is the smallest figure since July 11, when the daily figure came to 12,672. The latest count is also down from 25,792 cases logged the previous day and from 19,389 a week earlier.

The virus wave, triggered by the spread of a highly contagious omicron variant, has been on a decline after a resurgence in July that later peaked above 180,000 cases in mid-August.

On Monday, the country reported 33 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 28,246.

The number of critically ill patients came to 427, up by 11 from Sunday, the KDCA said.

In line with the waning virus trend, the government lifted all outdoor mask mandates from Monday.

Previously, those at outdoor gatherings of 50 or more people and such large-scale events as sporting events and concerts were required to wear masks, and those who violated the rules were subject to a fine.

The government said the country is "overcoming a critical moment" of a COVID-19 resurgence, and it will ease low-risk antivirus steps in phases in consultation with experts.

But rules for indoor mask wearing will be in place for the time being on possible risks of seasonal influenza and other infectious diseases, according to officials. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114