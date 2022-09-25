LG CNS becomes first S. Korean DX partner for Google Cloud

LG CNS CEO Kim Young-shub (right) and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian pose for a photo after signing a digital transformation partnership at the Google Cloud headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. (LG CNS)

Information technology service provider LG CNS said Sunday it has become the first South Korean company to sign a digital transformation (DX) partnership with Google’s cloud service, Google Cloud.

Through the strategic partnership, LG CNS said it hopes to acquire a competitive edge in the domestic artificial intelligence market catered toward corporate use, and to carry out cloud application modernization (AM) and total experience (TX) innovation projects.

To increase market presence, the IT service provider will commercialize manufacturing-related AI technologies which innovate supply chains, automatize services and increase service quality. It will also add Google Cloud’s AI technology to its AM capacity to expand new related projects.

Moreover, as part of its TX innovation efforts, the South Korean company said it will apply Google Cloud’s superior AI machine learning and big data capabilities to develop hyperpersonalized marketing services. Hyperpersonalized marketing provides optimal products and services at the right time by predicting customers’ future choices.

The two companies are also planning on expanding its strategic cooperation to smart city and smart factory projects, according to the IT service provider.

LG CNS currently operates four AI research centers and has been certified by Google Cloud last year as a leading machine learning firm.

“LG CNS possesses DX capabilities and many of the best experts, and we are actively promoting open innovation with the best tech firms both within and outside the country,” said LG CNS CEO Kim Young-shub.

“By solving the customers' pain points and by leading successful DX, we will strive to become the best ‘digital growth partner,'” he added.

