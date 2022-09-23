Fandom power might change blockchain ecosystem, experts say

Hybe America President Jason Jaesang Lee speaks at the 2022 UDC held in Busan on Friday. (Dunamu)

BUSAN -- Blockchain industry leaders seeking to merge entertainment with technology are looking closely to the power of fandoms, believing that it could reshape the ecosystem, according to speakers at the 2022 Upbit Developer Conference said Friday.



“Hybe's business model is based on fans promoting artists,” Hybe America President Jason Jaesang Lee said during the second day of this year’s conference held in Busan.



“Fans becoming promoters for our artists is a powerful gross factor. Now is the right time to implement fandom into the blockchain industry,” he added.



To resolve the blockchain industry’s ongoing difficulties with scalability, the industry and platforms must “co-evolve with users,” Lee explained. The key is to utilize the “concept of ownership,” which is giving full data ownership to users instead of the current system, in which platforms and service providers hold the actual ownership.



Decentralized application or dApp should be used in helping users monetize their lifestyle and data, according to Lee. Decentralized application is a type of distributed open source software application that runs on a peer-to-peer blockchain network rather than on a single computer.



“Three percent of the entire 5.2 billion internet population hold a blockchain wallet (and we are competing to win their hearts),” Lee explained.



Creating a “data ownership economy” where users are transformed into actual owners would require establishing a virtuous cycle of advertisers directly paying users fee and in return users paying platforms separate fees, according to Lee. Users will be able to control their data directly through dApp and blockchain wallets.



CEO of Socios and Chiliz Alexandre Dreyfus speaks at the 2022 UDC held in Busan on Friday. (Dunamu)