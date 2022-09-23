 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hyundai Mobis CEO elected as ISO President

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Sept 23, 2022 - 14:18       Updated : Sept 23, 2022 - 14:33

 

 

Hyundai Mobis CEO Cho Sung-hwan (Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis CEO Cho Sung-hwan (Hyundai Mobis)

Cho Sung-hwan, CEO of Hyundai Motor Group’s auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis, has been elected president of the International Organization for Standardization, the company said Friday.

Cho is the first Korean to take the highest position at ISO, a non-profit organization that develops and publishes more than 24,000 international standards for various industries, and has 167 national standard bodies as members. South Korea has been a member since 1963.

Cho was elected from a vote during ISO's General Assembly meeting held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, competing against the Chinese Academy of Machinery Science and Technology Group Chairman Decheng Wang.

The 61-year-old engineering veteran has served in the chief position at Hyundai Mobis since 2021. Previously, he worked at Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Autron, an electronic control affiliate now absorbed to Hyundai AutoEver.

The president-elect will begin his term in January 2024 and will stay in the position for two years, after playing a key role along with current President Ulrika Francke in the next year.

Meanwhile, the Industry Ministry said that South Korea has been reelected as the Technical Management Board, continuing to fully hold authority to make key decisions at the body since 2009.

The Korea Transport Institute Chief Director Moon Young-jun will lead the board for three years beginning in 2023.

 



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114