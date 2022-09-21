Kolon FnC to launch upcycled bags featuring BTS stage outfits

South Korean textile company Kolon Industries FnC said Wednesday it will launch an upcycled bag collection featuring pieces of stage outfits worn by BTS, through its fashion brand Re;cod, on Sept. 28.

Upcycling refers to the creative reuse of old products to create new merchandise of greater quality or value.

The limited edition collection includes three types of bags made from white industrial airbags. Each bag is attached with a piece from a concert outfit one of the seven BTS members wore. The number one, symbolizing each piece's uniqueness, is also printed as part of the design.

The collection is being launched in collaboration with Hybe, the entertainment label and agency representing BTS.

The bags will be rolled out through Kolon FnC's and Hybe’s online and offline stores next Wednesday.

Complimentary BTS photocards will be given to customers who purchase the bags, according to Kolon FnC.