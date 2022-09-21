 Back To Top
Life&Style

Herald Artday, Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation promote young artists

By Park Yuna
Published : Sept 21, 2022 - 13:26       Updated : Sept 21, 2022 - 13:26

"Night Pool" by Jung Eun-bin (Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation)

Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation and Herald Artday are hosting “Discoveries 2022,” an exhibition introducing 15 emerging artists, at Summit Gallery in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.

The exhibition shows some 60 works by five artists based in Gyeonggi Province who have been selected by Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation and 10 artists chosen by Herald Artday, a subsidiary of Herald Corp.

The five young artists based in Gyeonggi Province are Jung Eun-bin, Jeong Joo-hee, Jo Jung-eun, Choi Jeong-sook and Hwang Ji-yoon whose works have not been sold at auction.

"Movement" Jeong Joo-hee (Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation)

Other artists joining the exhibition presented by Herald Artday are Jin Tocotoco, Choi Aira, Yun Yee-jin, Shin So-ra, Suh Ho-sung, Chung Young-hwan, Gammanzi, Kim Sou-sou, Jeong Ji-yoon and MeME.

The exhibition kicked off on Friday and runs through Oct. 5 at Summit Gallery. The gallery is closed on Mondays.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)

 

 

