Herald Artday, Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation promote young artists

"Night Pool" by Jung Eun-bin (Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation)
Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation and Herald Artday are hosting “Discoveries 2022,” an exhibition introducing 15 emerging artists, at Summit Gallery in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.
The exhibition shows some 60 works by five artists based in Gyeonggi Province who have been selected by Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation and 10 artists chosen by Herald Artday, a subsidiary of Herald Corp.
The five young artists based in Gyeonggi Province are Jung Eun-bin, Jeong Joo-hee, Jo Jung-eun, Choi Jeong-sook and Hwang Ji-yoon whose works have not been sold at auction.
"Movement" Jeong Joo-hee (Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation)
Other artists joining the exhibition presented by Herald Artday are Jin Tocotoco, Choi Aira, Yun Yee-jin, Shin So-ra, Suh Ho-sung, Chung Young-hwan, Gammanzi, Kim Sou-sou, Jeong Ji-yoon and MeME.
The exhibition kicked off on Friday and runs through Oct. 5 at Summit Gallery. The gallery is closed on Mondays.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)