Herald Artday, Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation promote young artists

"Night Pool" by Jung Eun-bin (Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation)



Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation and Herald Artday are hosting “Discoveries 2022,” an exhibition introducing 15 emerging artists, at Summit Gallery in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.



The exhibition shows some 60 works by five artists based in Gyeonggi Province who have been selected by Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation and 10 artists chosen by Herald Artday, a subsidiary of Herald Corp.



The five young artists based in Gyeonggi Province are Jung Eun-bin, Jeong Joo-hee, Jo Jung-eun, Choi Jeong-sook and Hwang Ji-yoon whose works have not been sold at auction.





"Movement" Jeong Joo-hee (Gyeonggi Cultural Foundation)