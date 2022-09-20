Ultium Cells to start mass production within October

Ultium Cells, a battery joint venture of US carmaker General Motors and South Korean battery cell manufacturer LG Energy Solution, will begin mass production at its Ohio plant no later than October, a high-ranking official of LG Energy Solution said Tuesday.

"The mass production (at the Ultium Cells Ohio plant) is scheduled to start this month, or at least next month," said Choi Seung-don, senior vice president and automotive battery development center leader of LG Energy Solution, at the Korea Advanced Battery Conference 2022 hosted by SNE Research in Seoul.

This comes a month after the joint venture reportedly shipped its first battery products in Ohio, one of at least three plant locations of the joint venture designed to supply batteries to GM’s electric vehicles.

Ultium Cells, established in 2020, is looking to introduce new plants in Tennessee and Michigan, and is considering adding a new plant within the North America region, as well as expanding its capacity at the $2.3 billion Ohio plant.

The Ohio plant, which can power 600,000 EVs with its 40 gigawatt-hour capacity, will be operational at full capacity by 2023.

General Motors is one of LG Energy Solution’s three auto partners to jointly set up a battery plant in North America, along with Stellantis and Honda. LG Energy Solution aims to secure 255 gigawatt-hours of production capacity by 2025, solely within North America.

On a separate note, Choi also unveiled plans to develop the moduleless concept for pouch-type high-nickel batteries to increase EVs’ space utilization, reduce weight and improve cost competitiveness by 2025.

Unlike the existing module-to-pack concept, the new concept called cell-to-pack will simplify the process of assembling pouch cells directly into battery packs, according to Choi. Moreover, lithium-ion battery cells with the cell-to-pack concept is expected to have the upper hand over lithium ferrophosphate battery cells -- a form factor popular among Chinese rivals -- in terms of weight and cost, according to the company.

The cell-to-pack concept has been introduced among battery makers including China's CATL and Chinese-Japanese Envision AESC, but LG Energy Solution is industry's first to announce the technology for high-nickel pouch-type batteries.