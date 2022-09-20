[Seoul Subway Stories] Noksapyeong Station is one big art project

Noksapyeong Station’s name might not be as widely recognized as Itaewon, the next stop on Seoul Metro’s Line No. 6.

But partygoers heading to the nearby neighborhood on the weekend and residents of Haebangchon and Gyeongridan-gil in the area know well how uniquely the station is structured.

“I used to work at a cafe located in the middle of Noksapyeong and Itaewon. I would get off at Noksapyeong because it was a little closer. But every time I had to climb up the stairs, it felt like forever,” said Yim Hae-jin, a 30 year-old Seoul resident.

The station, which opened in 2000, has five underground levels, but its depth is equivalent to around 12 flights of stairs. A long escalator connects passengers from the platform to the ground level.

It also has a glass dome ceiling -- the only subway station in the country to have one -- through which sunlight streams in. The main hall, 21 meters in diameter and 35 meters in depth, is surrounded with shiny walls and a piece of artwork called “Dance of Life.” It can be more fully viewed by looking up to the ceiling while on the escalator.

Because of the appearance and colorful decorations on the walls, the station is sometimes compared to shopping malls and department stores.

When asked why the station was built the way it was, and in particular the depth, Seoul Metro explained the station was originally designed to serve as a transfer station for Line No. 11, with the idea of moving Seoul City Hall to the Yongsan area. But the relocation plans were eventually scrapped and the city government built a new city hall building just next to the old one.

Efforts to renovate the station into a public art gallery began in August 2018 as part of the Seoul Urban Art Project, the city’s design initiative launched in 2016 to make art more accessible to the public and create more cultural spaces.