(30)1_단독

By Edwin Choi
Published : Sept 19, 2022 - 18:01       Updated : Sept 19, 2022 - 18:01

PREPARING A ROYAL FUNERAL

A general view inside Westminster Abbey ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, in London. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on April 21, 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on Feb. 6, 1952, after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. Reuters-Yonhap



By Edwin Choi (edwin@heraldcorp.com)
