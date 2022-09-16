[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” music video garners 300m views

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

The music video for Blackpink’s “Pink Venom” logged 300 million views on YouTube on Friday, according to YG Entertainment. This coincides with the full release of the group's second studio album, “Born Pink,” from which the single was prereleased. The video was unveiled on Aug. 19 and surpassed 90.4 million views on the platform in 24 hours, a record for a female artist. The single landed atop iTunes top songs chart in 75 regions and hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 22, staying on the chart for three weeks. The label also announced that the band will perform one more time in Los Angeles for its upcoming world tour. The quartet was already set to hold a concert at Bank of California Stadium on Nov. 20, and has now added another concert the day before. New Jeans to star in Busan reality show

(Credit: Ador)



Rookie girl group New Jeans will appear in a reality show that is set to be aired next month. Rookie girl group New Jeans will appear in a reality show that is set to be aired next month. The show is set in Busan and will see the five bandmates exploring the city -- visiting landmarks and popular spots, enjoying food and activities -- to help promote the city as it seeks to attract the World Expo. The first episode airs Oct. 16. Separately, the quintet extended its stay on Billboard’s global charts to a sixth week with its eponymous debut EP. “Hype Boy” and “Attention” ranked Nos. 56 and 62, respectively, on the Global 200 and Nos. 35 and 42, respectively, on the Global Excl. the US chart. Kang Daniel confirms Asia tour plan

(Credit: Konnect Entertainment)

Kang Daniel will tour seven cities in Asia next month, according to agency Konnect Entertainment on Friday. The company uploaded a poster for "First Parade," his first solo concert tour in the region. The tour will start in Philippine capital Manila on Oct. 22 and bring the musician to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Taipei in Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macao. It is likely to expand into a world tour that includes venues in North America and Europe. Last month, the singer held his first concert in Seoul since he went solo three years ago. On Oct. 15 and 16, he will perform in Osaka and Yokohama as his first gigs in Japan. The Japan concerts coincide with the release of his first EP in Japan, “Joy Ride.” Meanwhile, Kang is also hosting a reality contest among dance crews, "Street Man Fighter." Ive amasses 100m streams on Melon with debut song

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)