 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

NTS chief says 'no discrimination' for foreign firms

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Sept 16, 2022 - 14:29       Updated : Sept 16, 2022 - 14:29
The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea and National Tax Service officials pose for a picture after Friday's meeting at the Plaza Seoul Hotel. (AmCham)
The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea and National Tax Service officials pose for a picture after Friday's meeting at the Plaza Seoul Hotel. (AmCham)

National Tax Service Commissioner Kim Chang-ki said that the tax agency will ensure transparent and impartial tax services for foreign firms operating here at a roundtable meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Friday.

"We are thankful for the deep trust and constant investment US firms make in Korea," he said.

"The NTS will continue to provide foreign firms with a world-class, transparent and fair tax system, with no discrimination."

Kim was responding to AmCham Korea Chairman James Kim's request for more favorable tax treatment, sustainable investment guidelines and tax incentives for US companies operating in Korea.

“Tax policies play an important role in promoting Korea as an investment destination. AmCham sent a letter to President Yoon (Suk-yeol) earlier this year calling for tax reform,” said the AmCham chief.

“We welcome the recent proposal of the Ministry of Economy and Finance to remove the five-year limit on the 19 percent flat tax rate for foreign residents,” Kim added.

Kim said he acknowledges the role NTS has played in Korea’s development and economic growth, and affirmed that AmCham would do its best to act as a bridge to enhance business relationships between the US and Korea.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114