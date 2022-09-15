[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents ‘Autumn Holiday at JW’ package

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul greets autumn with a promotion filled with autumn-themed gifts, presenting a seasonal staycation.

Featuring a choice of Griffin Suite or Deluxe Room, the autumn package includes a facial serum, volumizing cream and softening lotion set by Cle de Peau Beaute, with a total value of 150,000 won.

Mont Blanc desserts crafted by the JW Marriott Seoul pastry team are available for package guests to take out from Cafe One on the first floor of the hotel.

Guests choosing the Griffin Suite are offered an additional gift of a box of chamomile tea by TWG Tea.

Package is available until Oct. 31, and price starts at 350,000 won. For reservation, call (02) 6282-6282.

Three Korean Accor hotels share 'Bar Exchange' promotion

Privilege Bar at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, Latitude 32 at Sofitel Ambassador Seoul, and M29 at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul present the Bar Exchange, a promotion running from Sept. 21 to Oct. 9, featuring guest bartender sessions at each respective hotel.

Designed to offer hotel guests new and creative cocktail experiences, the promotion sees each bartender crafting new cocktails at their own respective hotel bar, then making special appearances at the other two hotels to share their creations with other guests.

More details of this autumn’s unique promotion, bringing together diverse bar cultures and luxury beverages, are available by calling contacting three hotels: Mondrian Seoul Itaewon at (02) 2076-2071, Sofitel Ambassador Seoul at (02) 2092-6108, or Fairmont Ambassador Seoul at (02) 3395-6000.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents ‘Autumn High Tea at Fairmont’

The Atrium Lounge at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents fall high tea package, starting Tuesday.

This year's menu features artfully crafted desserts, beverages and savory items through the month of November. Dessert menu includes pumpkin cheesecake, sweet potato roll cake, Mont Blanc eclairs, chestnut macarons and classic cranberry scones and cheese scones.

The autumn tea set at Fairmont is served from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and costs 65,000 won per person.

For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.

Paradise City Hotel opens dim sum and steamboat restaurant

Paradise City Hotel in Incheon's new Chinese restaurant, Imperial Treasure Dim Sum and Steamboat, on the ground floor of the hotel opens Friday.

The restaurant presents seven different varieties of dim sum, shrimp wonton noodles, and Cantonese-style porridge.

For its signature Singapore-style steamboat dish, guests can choose from a choice of seven different broths. Cantonese-style pork belly barbecue and vegetable spring rolls are also available.

For reservations and inquiries, call 1833-8855.

InterContinental opens outdoor pop up pub, Parnas Garden

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong is running a casual outdoor pop up pub, Parnas Garden. Under the theme of “Urban Garden with Music,” the pub will operate through mid-October, hosting three live busking sessions a day.

The pub is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

The hotel’s signature sausage, oven-cooked chicken drumsticks, prosciutto pizza and charcuterie are available at around 30,000 won each.

Part of the revenue will be donated to those in need through the Gangnam-gu Office. For inquiries, call (02) 559-7575.