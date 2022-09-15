Japan's forced labor dispute: Korea should freeze liquidation process, former ambassador says

From left: Park Cheol-hee, International Studies professor at Seoul National University, Junya Nishino, professor at Keio University in Japan, Shin Kak-soo, South Korea's former ambassador to Japan, Shim Kyu-sun, former managing editor at Dong-A Ilbo, a Korean daily, pose at a discussion session dubbed, "Korea-Japan Relations in Transition: Are Setbacks over History Surmountable?" at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity in Jeju on Thursday. Nobukatsu Kanehara (screen), professor at Doshisha University in Japan took part in the event remotely. (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)

JEJU -- A former South Korean ambassador to Japan said Korea should "freeze" the liquidation process of Japanese firms accused of using forced labor in the early part of the 20th century to save ties with Japan, as the country's top court continues deliberating on a critical ruling in the case.

Seoul should also legislate any final settlement made over the issue with Japan to put an end to the dispute once and for all, Shin Kak-soo, who served as ambassador to Japan from 2011-13 under the Lee Myung-bak administration, said in a forum held in Jeju on Thursday.

Speaking at the session dubbed, "Korea-Japan Relations in Transition: Are Setbacks over History Surmountable?" Korea-Japan relations experts backed Shin's idea saying that the two countries should pursue future-oriented approach to recover their "fractured" bilateral relations.

The session was organized by East Asia Foundation was part of the 17th Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, held in Jeju.

The bilateral ties between Korea and Japan are at a low point, after South Korea's Supreme Court handed down a ruling ordering Japanese companies to sell their assets based in South Korea to provide compensation for Koreans who they forced into labor during the Japanese occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945.

While the liquidation process date is approaching, the firm rejections of the Japanese companies and the government have led Seoul to come up with a solution as it seeks to avoid severing ties with Tokyo.

For the two countries to reset their relations, they should think outside their box focused on each other, and understand their roles in the world, Nobukatsu Kanehara, professor at Doshisha University in Japan, said. He attended the session remotely.

“The two countries should understand that their bilateral relations affect the overall order of Asia and the world.”

The Yoon Suk-yeol administration has announced an intention to develop the country into a “global pivotal state” promoting global values. So it should really think about what role it can play in the region beyond the Korean Peninsula, Kanehara said.

"If a war were to break out in South Korea or Taiwan, the Japanese government is committed to supporting them, as a rear base. South Korea is often absorbed with North Korea issues and looks upwards, but it should look to the south and know that Japan and the United States are backing them up," Kanehara said.

The Yoon Suk-yeol administration, which came into office in May, has been very eager to improve relations with Japan. But the Japanese government has been relatively passive, or even “cold” toward Korea’s efforts, amid rampant skepticism that Korean government may change its stance, as the regime changes every five years.

“The Japanese government is aware of the change of stance of the current Korean government (on Japan relations) and of the efforts it is making for improvement. But even if (Japanese government) hold the hands of the Yoon administration, they question what would happen after five years,” Junya Nishino, professor at Keio University in Japan said.

Nishino also said efforts from Japan is also necessary for the relations to recover, and the leaders should be make resolute decisions to make it happen.

According to the professor, Japan believes that it has already apologized for its misdeeds in the wartime, and it may be difficult for the Japanese government and the companies to take actions of apology to directly admit its faults on the victims.

Still, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should be determined enough to remind Korea of Japan’s their past efforts with his own words, to resolve the current disputes and move on, Nishino said.

The speakers agreed that a future-oriented approach is crucial to putting an end to the decades-old disputes.

"Because Korea and Japan are neighboring countries, frictions are ought to happen. But they are paying a great amount of opportunity cost of great potential because they obsess over them," Shin said. "The two countries should shift their perspectives globally, cooperate with each other and build trust, and that would provide the chance for them to resolve their bilateral disputes."

The strategic environment surrounding this region requires Korea and Japan to work together. North Korea is progressing with its nuclear weapons and has announced a nuclear doctrine. This circumstantial factor is the very key reason for Seoul and Tokyo to readjust their relations.

While each of the governments have expressed their desires to reset the frayed ties, public sentiment in Korea and Japan on whether the recovery is necessary appears to show a big gap.

According to a joint survey conducted by Korea’s East Asia Institute and Genron NPO, a Japanese non-profit organization, 81.1 percent of 1,028 Koreans responded that recovering ties with Japan that is frayed by historic disputes was necessary. Among the 1,000 Japanese respondents, however, only 53.4 percent of them said Japan should improve relations with Korea.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)