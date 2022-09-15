Festival on intangible heritage takes off in Jeonju

Yi Kyung-hoon, the NIHC head, speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Korea House in Jung-gu, central Seoul, Wednesday. (NIHC)

A series of events and programs centered around Korea's intangible cultural heritage is to be showcased this fall, both online and at different locations in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

The National Intangible Heritage Center held a press conference at the Korea House in central Seoul on Wednesday, to announce the upcoming events mapped out for September and October.

Marking its 10th anniversary next year, the center will bring together successful and popular features showcased at this year's events and plan ahead for next year's expanded version of a global festival, according to NIHC chief Yi Kyung-hoon.

"If we trace back at the so-called 'K-culture' syndrome, the roots all connect to the nation's traditional dance, music, design, and culture," Yi pointed out. "We currently have the World Cultural Heritage Festival and the Royal Culture Festival, and such large-scale events are needed in the sector of intangible heritage."

The highlight of all the events, the "2022 Festival of Korean Intangible Cultural Heritage," will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Traditional music and dance performances, as well as exhibitions and workshops on Korean crafts, will be showcased, reflecting both the historical and artistic values of Korean traditions.

Other events include the 2022 International Intangible Heritage Film Festival that will kick off online from Friday under the main theme of food and culture, through Naver TV.

A total of 32 films and short videos that focus on preparing, cooking and sharing various dishes across the world will be screened.

The festival's opening film, "Pyeongyang Naengmyeon (2021)," is a heartwarming drama about a head chef at Okryugwan, a Korean cold noodle restaurant in North Korea, who became the 2018 inter-Korean summit’s main chef. Veteran actor Baek Il-seob plays the role of Okryugwan's chef, Cheol-joong.

From Sept. 23 to 25, the National Intangible Heritage Center will hold special workshops on “Jang Damgeugi," the process of making sauce and pastes out of soybeans, designated a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2018. Talk sessions on the history of jang and regional recipe variations will be led by experts after the workshops.

