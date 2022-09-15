Woori Card partners with Korean singer IU to attract Gen Z

Woori Card has partnered with K-pop singer and actor IU for a new credit card campaign to catch eyes of Generation Z and millennial customers, the firm said Thursday.The campaign dubbed “Nu I＆U” will involve social media contents featuring the singer and a credit card with a list of perks for its users.The credit card offers its users a maximum 1 percent cashback regardless of the previous month’s total purchases. The annual fee is 12,000 won ($8.61).Other benefits include a 100 won cashback per liter at local gas stations including S-Oil and Hyundai Oilbank and a 10 percent discount at coffee chains such as Starbucks and Paul Bassett.The cards will be available in three different designs in purple, IU’s signature color. Users can customize the cards with stickers that are included in the package.Woori also ran a special event for IU’s fans where they handed out gift boxes of IU’s photos, postcards and bookmarks for the first 3,000 applicants of the credit card.“It’s a credit card with attractive designs in purple and simple, clear benefits,” a Woori spokesperson said in a statement.“We hope our customers will be interested and satisfied with the card.”Woori Financial Group's card issuing unit Woori Card’s net profit for the first half of the year gained 10.6 percent on-year to 134.3 billion won, according to regulatory filing.