National

Mother of children found in suitcases caught in Ulsan

By Lee Jung-Youn
Published : Sept 15, 2022 - 13:44       Updated : Sept 15, 2022 - 13:44
The woman who allegedly murdered her two children in Auckland, New Zealand in 2018, leaves Ulsan Jungbu police station on Thursday. (Yonhap)
The woman who allegedly murdered her two children in Auckland, New Zealand in 2018, leaves Ulsan Jungbu police station on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The woman thought to be the mother of two children found dead in a suitcase last month in New Zealand was apprehended in Ulsan early Thursday.

Korean National Police Agency announced that the woman, who allegedly murdered her two children, was taken into custody in Ulsan. The woman was confirmed as a Korean-New Zealander who acquired New Zealand nationality after losing her Korean nationality.

The woman is accused of killing her two children, seven and 10 years old at the time of death, in Auckland, New Zealand, around 2018. She moved back to Korea in July 2018. The father of the children died of cancer in 2017.

The couple were originally from Seoul, married in New Zealand and gave birth to children in Auckland in 2009 and 2012. The children's grandparents are known to have lived in Auckland, but their current whereabouts have not been confirmed.

According New Zealand media, New Zealand police have requested the repatriation of the mother and asked the Korean police to detain her until the official procedure. Ulsan Jungbu Police Station will transfer the suspect to Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office, and Seoul High Court will conduct a criminal extradition evaluation within two months.

The children's remains were found in two suitcases sold at an online auction, on Aug. 11. The suitcases were stored in a warehouse for at least three to five years. The National Police Agency received a request investigation cooperation last month, and since then has been conducting investigation with New Zealand Interpol.



By Lee Jung-Youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
