S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop below 80,000 amid concern of possible 'twindemic'

This photo taken Tuesday, shows people waiting to take a COVID-19 test at a clinic in Songpa, eastern Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the 70,000 range Thursday amid a moderate declining trend, but health authorities remain concerned over a possible "twindemic" -- a simultaneous outbreak of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza.

The country reported 71,471 new COVID-19 infections, including 352 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,264,470, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Thursday's tally is a drop of over 20,000 from 93,981 the previous day but still exceeded the past seven-day average of 57,141. Daily infections have slowed after peaking at 180,746 on Aug. 17 in the latest virus resurgence.

The country added 72 COVID-19 deaths, up 12 from the previous day, raising the death toll to 27,665. The fatality rate stood at 0.11 percent.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 49, down by 16 from the previous day.

Health authorities remain concerned that a possible twindemic could come as early as this fall amid an unusual spike in the number of flu patients since July this year.

Of the 71,119 locally transmitted cases, Seoul reported 11,808 new cases, and Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital added 18,856 infections. Incheon, a port city 27 kilometers west of Seoul, identified 4,184 new cases. (Yonhap)