[Photo News] Different ways of marking Chuseok

Celebrating this year's Chuseok holiday, the first one to be spent in three years with social distancing measures lifted, heavy traffic congestion are already apparent on the nation's major highways, since Friday morning.

Meanwhile, people still prefer to wear their face masks in public areas that are usually packed with crowds.



Passengers wait by the boarding entrance stairs of the Seoul Railway Station on Thursday, to be with families and acquaintances during the four-day holiday period.

In Paju, Gyeonggi Province, some men are seen paying respect to their ancestors who are in North Korea, on Saturday morning.



The city of Paju is situated in the northern end of the country, which partially includes the Demilitarized Zone that divide the North and South's borders.



Many South Koreans still remain unable to return to their hometowns to be with their families in the North, after being displaced during the Korean War.