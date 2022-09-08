Bile farm bears get reprieve, but remain locked up

HWACHEON, Gangwon Province -- The practice of farming bears for their bile is being phased out, but hundreds of bears remain in cages with an uncertain future.

For the bears at bile farms, a three-square-meter cage is their entire world. Even for those rescued from a life of bile extraction -- done through syringes or catheters attached to their gallbladders -- their living conditions are not much better.

That is the situation for 13 bears at a bear bile farm in the mountain ridges of Hwacheon in Gangwon Province, and many more bears in and out of Korea.

The bears in Hwacheon were rescued by animal rights group Project Moon Bear in May 2021. But they still live at the farm where they were tortured, simply because they have nowhere else to go.

Korea's history of bear bile extraction goes back to the 1980s.

Back then, the Korean government encouraged the breeding of bears for bile. Farms got Asiatic black bears from Japan and other countries and raised them solely for bile extraction.

The brutal process stems from the belief that consuming bear bile is beneficial for liver health, and like many other things, good for stamina.

Bear bile dropped out of fashion as modern medicine became more widely available and awareness of animal rights increased, but it is still closely seen as a medicine for the liver.

Even to this day, a local pharmaceutical company manufactures liver pills named Ursa, which contains ursodeoxycholic acid, a substance found in bear bile. The company does not actually use bear bile extract but it uses an illustration of a bear to promote the product.

When The Korea Herald visited the bear farm in Hwacheon on Aug. 21, the bears were seeking refugee from the heat, climbing into rusty water troughs, which were too small for the big mammals.

These bears were saved from bile farming -- the local rescue group purchased the bears from the farm owner who has fallen ill -- but they still have nowhere to go.

The bears, each around 20 years old, are the descendants of bears imported from Japan in the 1980s. No one knows how old the bears are exactly, not even the farm owner, simply because no one has kept records.

“I was in this industry for more than 30 years,” said the farm owner, who wanted to remain anonymous. For him, this was the family business. His father, who owned a deer farm, started the bear bile business in the 1980s when the government promoted the practice and eventually passed it on to his son.

“I am now too sick to take care of these bears but I could not kill them,” he said.

The farm owner is legally allowed to kill the bears to close down the business: The current law allows farm owners to slaughter bears that are more than 10 years old. Instead of killing the bears, he contacted Project Moon Bear and asked them to take the bears.

“Someone has to take care of these creatures,” he said, helping the volunteer workers care for the bears.

According to Choi Tae-kyu, a veterinarian who leads the rescue group, many bear bile farm owners want to give up their businesses. As bear bile has gone out of fashion, the business is slow and the bears are a burden. Many want to get rid of the bears -- which are no longer profitable.

Choi took interest in the bears many years ago when the Environment Ministry worked to neuter bears from 2014 to 2017.

“I thought it was weird. The neutering is not really for the bears. Of course, it is necessary in some aspects but I thought someone should take interest in these bears and look at things from their point of view,” Choi said.