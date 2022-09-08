Chuseok cooking challenge for the whole family

Visitors gather around for an injeomi-making event held at Daegu's family center, North Gyeongsang Province, on Monday. (Yonhap)

The fall season is here, and so are family reunions as the Chuseok holiday approaches .

Women of the house traditionally prepared food for the ancestral rites and later, the extended family sat down to a table overflowing with special dishes prepared for Chuseok, a time of thanksgiving.

"Jeon" has been a constant staple among the ancestral offerings and later on the family dining table has had an assortment of jeon, typically slices of zucchini, fish and meat covered in a thin coat of flour and a coat of beaten egg and then pan fried.

The long hours spent in the kitchen preparing food, including jeon, often lead to resentment and may even erupt into all-out family quarrels.

But there is relief in sight, or at least a partial lifting of the burden.

On Monday, days before the start of this year's Chuseok holiday Friday, the Seonggyungwan Academy's Ritual Arrangement Committee, the authority on all things Confucian, announced a new guideline for jesa, or ancestral rites.

The revised guideline calls for a maximum of nine dishes placed on the jesa table. The basic dishes suggested are songpyeon, namul, kimchi, fruits, sanjeok and liquor.

It states that serving fried and oily food, which includes jeon, is improper for jesa, according to records.

Seonggyungwan's new guideline comes rather late. Families, especially in cities, have been observing Chuseok in different ways over the past several years.

Dining out and ordering Chuseok meals by the table is common, with popular restaurants fully booked weeks ahead.

But the holiday lasts several days, which leaves some space and time for families to enjoy homemade meals prepared together.

Following are three of the most popular Chuseok dishes -- modumjeon, or an assortment of jeon, galbijjim and japchae -- with step-by-step recipes provided by the Korean Food Promotion Institute.

All recipes are based on four servings.