[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul unveils ‘Autumn Holic’ tea set

The Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents the Autumn Afternoon Tea Set through Nov. 30.

The tea set includes a selection of desserts, savory items, premium teas, coffee and champagne.

Guests can choose among a choice of nine teas -- US organic tea brand Rishi Tea, Homage Coffee, custom-blended for JW Marriott Hotel Seoul by America’s Trinidad Coffee, and Korean traditional teas.

The tea set is priced at 100,000 won for two guests.

Afternoon tea sets at The Lounge are served from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm.

InterContinental opens outdoor pop up pub, Parnas Garden

Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong introduces a casual outdoor pop up pub, Parnas Garden. Under the theme of “Urban Garden with Music,” the pub will operate through mid-October, hosting three live busking sessions a day.

The pub is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

The hotel’s signature sausage, oven-cooked chicken drumsticks, prosciutto pizza and charcuterie are available at around 30,000 won each.

Part of the revenue will be donated to those in need through the Gangnam-gu Office. For inquiries, call (02) 559-7575.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents ‘Autumn High Tea at Fairmont’

The Atrium Lounge at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents fall high tea package, starting Tuesday.

This year's menu features artfully crafted desserts, beverages and savory items through the month of November. Dessert menu includes pumpkin cheesecake, sweet potato roll cake, Mont Blanc eclairs, chestnut macarons and classic cranberry scones and cheese scones.

The autumn tea set at Fairmont is served from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and costs 65,000 won per person.

For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.

The Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel showcases Balvenie aged 42 years.

The Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel, located in Jung-gu, central Seoul, has available for purchase, a rare whisky, "Balvenie 42YO The Tale of the Dog."

The whisky available at the hotel is the sixth chapter of the Balvenie’s Stories Collection.

Out of six bottles imported to South Korea from the 224 limited edition bottles exported worldwide, the hotel has a single bottle, set to be sold to a guest.

The price for Balvenie 42YO The Tale of the Dog has not been decided. For inquiries, call (02) 2270-3101.

Paradise City Hotel opens dim sum and steamboat restaurant

Paradise City Hotel in Incheon's new Chinese restaurant, Imperial Treasure Dim Sum and Steamboat, on the ground floor of the hotel opens Friday.

The restaurant presents seven different varieties of dim sum, shrimp wonton noodles, and Cantonese-style porridge.

For its signature Singapore-style steamboat dish, guests can choose from a choice of seven different broths. Cantonese-style pork belly BBQ and vegetable spring rolls are also available.

For reservations and inquiries, call 1833-8855.