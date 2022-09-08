 Back To Top
Entertainment

[Graphic News] Monthly K-pop album sales top 10m for first time

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept 9, 2022 - 10:00       Updated : Sept 9, 2022 - 10:00

Monthly sales of K-pop albums surpassed a combined 10 million for the first time in July thanks to the continued expansion of the global fandoms of idol groups, a market tracker said.

According to Kim Jin-woo, head researcher of Circle Chart, which reports accumulated sales and streams, combined sales of the nation’s top 400 physical albums reached 10,827,324 copies in July, a 40.2 percent jump from the previous month.

It marked the first time that monthly sales have topped 10 million since the chart began compiling data in 2010. The figure represents a 116.8 percent increase from a year prior.

By album, girl group aespa’s second EP “Girls” ranked No. 1 with 1.64 million copies sold. It was followed by boy band Enhypen’s “Manifesto: Day 1” and “Sector 17” from Seventeen. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
