Koreans’ two all-time favorite snacks named among Asia’s 50 best street foods: CNN

Two popular on-the-go meals in South Korea, gimbap and tteokbokki, have been named on CNN’s list of the top 50 street foods in Asia.

Gimbap, the seaweed-wrapped rice roll stuffed with vegetables, eggs and various meat sliced into bite-size discs of goodness, has long been Koreans' go-to soul food along with tteokbokki, a dish made of white rice cakes in a thick, fiery red sauce.

Stressing gimbap’s portable size, the US news network said “not unlike Japan's makizushi (rolled sushi), these rice rolls wrapped in seaweed sheets are cut into easy-to-devour slices that hawkers fill with a wide assortment of ingredients,” in its report on Aug. 24 in partnership with Turkish Airlines.