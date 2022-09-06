 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Global TV sales slip more than 6% on-year in H1

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept 7, 2022 - 10:01       Updated : Sept 7, 2022 - 10:01

Global TV sales fell more than 6 percent from a year prior in the first half of this year on slow demand and macroeconomic woes, research showed, as Samsung Electronics remained the top player in the TV segment.

Across the globe, 92.6 million TVs were sold, down 6.6 percent from a year earlier. By value, the decrease was sharper at 12.5 percent, according to industry tracker Omdia.

Consumer electronics companies have been struggling to combat lackluster demand after two years of a pandemic-fueled surge in demand for personal devices and home appliances. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, runaway inflation and expensive borrowing costs have all added to the woes.

By brand, Samsung took the top spot with a 31.5 percent market share followed by LG Electronics, China’s TCL Technology and Hisense and Japan’s Sony. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
