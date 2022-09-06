One man in flooded basement parking lot found alive

This photo shows an unidentified man rescued after fire authorities' rescue operations on Tuesday at a basement parking lot in an apartment complex in Pohang, a port city in North Gyeongsang Province. (Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters)

One out of seven missing in an underground parking lot of an apartment complex was found alive after spending hours in the flooded space in Pohang, one of the heaviest-stricken region with the passing of Typhoon Hinnamnor, fire and rescue authorities said Tuesday.

According to the authorities, the 39-year-old man, who was not identified by name to the public, was found holding onto a stationary pipe and was making his way toward the entrance of the parking lot -- a sign that there was breathing room in the flooded basement.

Heavy rain caused by Typhoon Hinnamnor flooded the port city in North Gyeongsang Province that is 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul on Tuesday morning.

The seven people were in the underground basement in their residential building to move their parked cars as a precautionary measure in light of the bad weather, but were caught unaware by the flash flood. There were some 100 cars in the parking lot.

President Yoon Suk-yeol described the rescue as being "miraculous," and pledged to "go all out in supporting the rescue operation in hopes of another miraculous rescue," the presidential office said in a statement.

They were among a total of eight reported missing on Tuesday across the nation, as of 6 p.m. At least three were dead. The powerful typhoon exited the Korean Peninsula, moving eastward toward the sea later in the morning.

