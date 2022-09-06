 Back To Top
Life&Style

K-craft popup store to open in Bukchon

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Sept 6, 2022 - 14:42       Updated : Sept 6, 2022 - 14:42
A set of mini moon jars and polycarbonate soban, which will be available at the popup store Hanokyeoncha (KCHF)
A set of mini moon jars and polycarbonate soban, which will be available at the popup store Hanokyeoncha (KCHF)
A unique store showcasing Korean traditional crafts will open from Sept. 14 to 18 at the Rakkojae Culture Lounge in Bukchon Hanok Village, northern Seoul.

Organized by the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, the popup store Hanokyeoncha will have some 100 items on sale.

They include moon jars, mini dining tables, and dinnerware sets priced between 20,000 won ($14.54) to 600,000 won.

Works of both traditional craft masters and emerging artists will be on display, such as collections from pottery artisan Ra Ki-hwan and ceramist Yang Yoo-wan.

A special side event, "Autumn Refreshment Hansang" will also be held at the venue, offering traditional refreshments and seasonal fruits with organic tea. Admission to the event costs 38,000 won.

The pop-up store will be open from noon to 5 p.m. From Sept.15 to Sept. 17, the hours of operation will be extended to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is free, but a reservation is required through the KCHF website.

Some of the items sold at the popup store will also be available online after the store's closing at the KCHF's KHmall.

By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
