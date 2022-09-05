Samsung vows to take energy efficiency to next level at IFA 2022

Samsung Electronics Senior Vice Presidents Yang Hye-soon (left) and Park Chan-woo speak at a press briefing held in Germany Saturday on the sidelines of IFA 2022. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics on Monday pledged to take energy efficiency of its consumer electronics goods to the next level, supported by a combination of technologies from artificial intelligence to connected homes, during Europe's biggest tech show IFA 2022 that wraps up Tuesday.

The cutting-edge technologies will allow Samsung to sell the most energy efficient refrigerators and washers among all products sold in Europe, the company claimed, using estimates from Samsung's own test results.

The South Korean tech giant looks to step up its game by taking advantage of its AI technology and mobile app-based smart home solution SmartThings, so that users can maximize their energy savings by activating "AI Energy Mode" and "SmartThings Energy" for select home appliance products.

Before the year-end, Samsung aims to release a bottom-freezer refrigerator that can reduce the use of energy by up to 30 percent compared with the highest "A" rating under the European Union energy label. Samsung said these can be achieved through a compressor and defrosting algorithm, combined with a technology to maintain a higher average internal temperature in the fridge.

Also, one of the latest models of Samsung's front-load washers available in Europe can reduce energy use by 70 percent from the EU's A standard by optimizing laundry cycles with technologies to use cold water for washes.

Samsung already has home appliances that are classified as the most energy efficient on the EU ranking that runs on a sccale of A to G, A being the most energy efficient. According to Samsung, some of its products require 10 percent less energy compared with the highest A rating. It did not disclose how many home appliance products available in Europe have garnered an A rating under the EU energy label.

"Home appliances like refrigerators and washers are indispensable to our daily life routine, but it is undeniable that these products consume a lot of energy," said Samsung Electronics Senior Vice President Yang Hye-soon.

"Cutting energy use of consumer electronics products is key to reducing cost burden of consumers and pressure put on nature."

According to Samsung, its energy-saving schemes applied in home appliances can reduce 190,000 megawatt-hours of energy consumption and 90,000 metric tons of carbon emissions per year.