 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

S. Korea-bound corn shipment departs from war-torn Ukraine

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 5, 2022 - 11:08       Updated : Sept 5, 2022 - 11:08
This photo, provided by POSCO International Corp. on Monday, shows a South Korea-bound vessel carrying corn waiting to depart from a port in Ukraine. (POSCO International Corp.)
This photo, provided by POSCO International Corp. on Monday, shows a South Korea-bound vessel carrying corn waiting to depart from a port in Ukraine. (POSCO International Corp.)

POSCO International Corp., a South Korean commodities trader, said Monday its shipment of Ukrainian corn departed from a port in the war-torn country and will arrive home later this month.

A vessel carrying 61,000 tons of corn left Pivdennyi Port in Ukraine on Aug. 16 and is on its way via a sea route to reach Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, around late September, the trading arm of POSCO Holdings Co. said in a release.

"All of the corn will be used for feed, which will help stabilize the domestic feed prices," POSCO International said.

The major grain trader has been struggling to deliver the shipments from Ukraine due to Russia's blockade of the Black Sea coast amid its invasion into Kyiv.

The company said in June it reopened some parts of a grain terminal it runs in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, after it had been closed for months since the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February. The terminal has an annual handling capacity of 2.5 million tons of grains, including corn, wheat, barley and soybeans. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114