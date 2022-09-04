GS Group launches promotion to support Busan Expo bid

Fans pose with promotional placards to support the 2030 Busan Expo bid during a football match between FC Seoul and Suwon Samsung held at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on Sunday. (GS Group)

South Korea’s retail-to-energy conglomerate GS Group said Sunday that it has launched promotional activities to support South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 Busan World Expo.

GS Sports, the sports company operating the football team FC Seoul and GS Caltex Seoul Kixx volleyball team, has opened a special fan event Sunday to promote the country’s Busan Expo bid.

FC Seoul installed a booth at Seoul World Cup Stadium where visitors can leave supporting comments and look at brochure books related to 2030 Busan Expo.

GS Group’s other affiliates are planning to hold more promotional events to support the country’s first world expo bid.

GS Retail plans to kick off various activities and events involving customers’ participation to support Busan’s Expo bid. The company said it would use all types of content platforms, including GS TVs at GS 25 convenience stores, GS home shopping shows on TVs and mobile app GS Shop to promote South Korea’s bid.

GS Retail said it will equip some 20,000 brochures at GS 25 convenience stores in metropolitan areas to promote Busan’s Expo bid. As part of the promotion, some 16,000 GS convenience stores will kick off a special event on bestselling products.

GS Caltex, the group’s refinery business unit, said it plans to install placards that promote Busan’s Expo bid at its gas stations and electric vehicle charging stations.