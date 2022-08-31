[Herald Review] SM Town Live in Tokyo: SM Entertainment’s yearslong milestone

(SM Entertainment)

TOKYO -- Under the starry, lofty dome of Japan’s largest concert venue, it was made crystal clear during a concert that ran over four hours with a whopping 41-song setlist: SM Entertainment, one of Korea’s largest entertainment agencies, has not only successfully recaptured the spirit of its early heydays, but also embodied the pinnacle of collective power made possible by bringing together various music genres.



The label’s joint label concert, dubbed "SMTown Live 2022 : SMCU Express @Tokyo" took place at Tokyo Dome in Japan from Aug. 27-29, gloriously returning to the Japanese capital city in three years since the pandemic nixed any global tours. The three-day sold-out event attracted about 150,000 in-person fans in Tokyo, with the Sunday show being livestreamed via the video streaming platform Beyond Live for distant global fans. The concert series initially kicked off in Korea a week prior to the Japanese leg.



As the clock ticked toward 4 p.m. on Sunday, the nervous excitement that had filled the spacious 55,000-seat stadium exploded into the ear-splitting roars of clappers that were given to concertgoers so they could emulate a noisy, screaming crowd. Living up to the hype, the frenzied DJ gigs from Ginjo, Raiden and Hyo (also known as Girls’ Generation's Hyo-yeon) signaled the opening of the night. The concert then smoothly transitioned into the burgeoning “Black Mamba” and “Next Level,” two high-energy hits from aespa. WayV and NCT Dream upped the ante with “Kick Back,” “Beatbox,” and “Hot Sauce.”









The colors and patterns of light sticks waved by fans differed from each other, but together they flashed a beautiful sea of hues, illuminating the dimmed venue. On a side note, one thing I’ve newly noticed from my very first concert experience in Japan was that barely any concertgoers had mobile phones in their hands, due to the strict restriction against taking photos inside the stadium and the “No photo” and “No video” signs posted everywhere. Without any digital devices, however, the fans seemed to relish every moment to the fullest, showing their support through relentless clapping.



Ever since its start in 2008 in Seoul, SM’s joint concert that brings every artist under the label together onstage has gone through a constant change of lineups during pivotal years in the K-pop industry. But through ups and downs, its legacy seemed to have grown only stronger. From the company’s veterans such as BoA, Super Junior, EXO, Red Velvet, SHINee and NCT 127 to rising labelmates aespa and newly formed Got the Beat, watching the entire SM family performing on the same stage was like reliving the legendary history of SM. It’s one that has set several milestones in this ever-changing industry. Also, it was pleasant to see the musicians successfully leading the entire show at a great pace, seamlessly switching between performances and talking sessions with local fans in Japanese without a hitch. In between the gigs, some acts like EXO hinted at possible comeback plans.









