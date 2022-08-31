Police investigate another online sexual exploitation crime

The police are investigating the online sexual exploitation of minors, similar to the "Nth Room" and “Baksa Room” incidents that caused public outrage two years ago.

According to the police on Tuesday, the cybercrime investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is investigating a suspect on charges of violating of the law on protection of children against sex offenses.

The police believe that the suspect coerced several minors to take sexual videos, and then distributed them through the online messenger Telegram. The police are also considering the possibility that there may be multiple accomplices.

Earlier, local media reported that the crime was carried out through Telegram, just like the “Nth room” and “Baksa Room” cases. However, unlike Moon Hyung-wook and Cho Ju-bin, the ringleaders of each crime who used permanent chat rooms, the perpetrator of the current case used several temporary chat rooms.

The perpetrator began full-fledged activities in 2020, the year when Cho and Moon were arrested, managing at least 30 chat rooms.

The levels of chat rooms were strictly divided – some rooms were accessible through a simple online search or shared link, while some required missions to fulfill, such as some amount of inappropriate chatting and pornography sharing. A VIP room also existed separately.

There were up to 5,000 members in a single chat room, and some members spread the videos shared in the chat room to other online sites. In particular, a far-right online community called Ilbe recorded more than 40,000 views of videos coming from the chat rooms.

Meanwhile, Cho, the operator of the "Baksa Room," was sentenced to 42 years in prison and Moon, the operator of the "Nth Room," was sentenced to 34 years in prison last year.