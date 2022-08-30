 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Troubled Optimus Asset Management declared bankrupt

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Aug 30, 2022 - 18:26       Updated : Aug 30, 2022 - 18:26

Now-closed Optimus Asset Management headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)
Now-closed Optimus Asset Management headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)
A South Korean court on Tuesday officially declared the bankruptcy of Optimus Asset Management, which had been mired in massive financial fraud leading to losses worth some 560 billion won ($415.8 million) for investors.

The Seoul Bankruptcy Court declared the troubled asset manager bankrupt, citing its incapability to make payments due to its “heavy debt.”

Optimus filed for bankruptcy with the Seoul court in June.

Optimus was found to have raised 1.35 trillion won from more than 3,200 individual and institutional investors from April 2018 to June 2020. It lured them by saying the money would be invested in safe public institutions.

The money, however, was funneled to high-risk investments or used in a Ponzi scheme, as a part of it was returned investors to seem like the firm was involved in legitimate financial transactions, according to authorities.

Last month, the Supreme Court here upheld a ruling by the lower courts to sentence Kim Jae-hyun, the CEO of the asset manager, to 40 years in prison and slapped him with a penalty totaling 75 billion won. It marks one of the heaviest penalties given by a court here for a white collar criminal.

Kim was initially handed a 25-year sentence by a lower court in July last year, but the sentence was hiked up to 40 years by a Seoul appellate court early this year.

(mkjung@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114