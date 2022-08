KT Corp. CEO Ku Hyeon-mo speaks during an event celebrating the company’s 20th anniversary of privatization, titled “Digico KT Making a Better World,” in Seoul on Tuesday. During the event, Ku highlighted the contributions KT made in expanding South Korea's information and communication technology industry, and outlined KT's future road map on how it will foray into the global market as an international digital company.By Lee Seung-ku ( seungku99@heraldcorp.com