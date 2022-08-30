Defense Ministry ensures active communication over normalizing THAAD

Vehicles come and go on the driveway of the THAAD base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, Aug. 16. A banner that reads "No THAAD" hangs right next to the road. (Yonhap)

The Defense Ministry on Tuesday promised more active communication with local residents regarding normalizing the THAAD base in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

"We will sufficiently and actively communicate with local residents. Not only the defense ministry but also the government should make effort to soothe the problem,” Col. Moon Hong-sik, deputy spokesperson of the Defense Ministry said in a regular briefing.

He stressed the importance of THAAD as “a self-defense measure to protect the lives and safety of the people from North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.” However, he also emphasized that he understands the position of those who oppose THAAD and that there will be further discussion.

South Korea recently formed a consultative committee to assess the environmental impact of the US THAAD system deployed in Seongju, according to the Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup during the National Assembly national defense committee session on Monday.

The environmental impact assessment usually takes about a year, but the government plans to shorten the period as much as possible. Only when this procedure is completed will it be possible to reinforce and expand the base.

The process of providing the THAAD site to the US military is also expected to be completed next month.

However, civic groups are still adamant, claiming that the evaluation council, which was pushed behind closed doors, is invalid.