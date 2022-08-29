New opposition leader vows to focus on people’s livelihood, requests meeting with president

The Democratic Party of Korea’s new Chairman Lee Jae-myung meets with former President Moon Jae-in at Moon’s private residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, Monday. (Yonhap)
The Democratic Party of Korea’s new Chairman Lee Jae-myung began his first day on Monday by pledging to seek cooperation with the ruling party and the Yoon Suk-yeol administration to overcome pressing economic issues and to improve people’s livelihoods. But, he also noted that he will fight any attempts to hurt democracy.
On Monday morning, Lee began his first day with a visit to Seoul National Cemetery to pay tribute to fallen patriots.
He then held a meeting with high-level officials of his party where he announced the Democratic Party’s future agenda. Lee said the Democratic Party will focus on issues involving the livelihoods of the people, and the party will refrain from faction politics to achieve that goal.
“There should be no faction politics between the ruling party and the opposition party when it comes to dealing with the lives of people,” Lee said in the meeting with party members at the National Assembly, Monday. “For better life for the people, to overcome the current economic crisis and to ease political tension on the Korean Peninsula, keep the peace in the area, both parties should work together beyond their own interests,” Lee added.
While promising that he would cooperate with the ruling party, Lee also made sure that he and his party will keep the Yoon administration in check.
“I hope that President Yoon Suk-yeol and the administration succeed because the success will ultimately guarantee a better life for the people,” Lee said. Lee, however, added that he would “fight back fiercely against regression and autocracy that threaten democracy and people’s livelihoods.”
As the chief of the Democratic Party, Lee also requested a meeting with President Yoon to discuss solutions to the current economic crisis, accompanied by escalating interest rates, surging inflation and high exchange rates.
Later in the afternoon, Lee visited former President Moon Jae-in’s private residence in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, partly in a gesture to win support from pro-Moon party members and to consolidate his leadership in the party.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
