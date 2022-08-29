 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

Tottenham's Son Heung-min held scoreless for 4th consecutive match

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 29, 2022 - 09:11       Updated : Aug 29, 2022 - 09:11
In this AFP photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur reacts to a missed opportunity against Nottingham Forest FC during the clubs' Premier League match at The City Ground in Nottingham, England, on Sunday. (AFP)
In this AFP photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur reacts to a missed opportunity against Nottingham Forest FC during the clubs' Premier League match at The City Ground in Nottingham, England, on Sunday. (AFP)

The scoreless streak for Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has reached four matches.

The reigning Golden Boot winner in the Premier League did not find the back of the net in Spurs' 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest FC at The City Ground in Notthingham, England, on Sunday (local time). Tottenham improved to 10 points, remaining undefeated in the new season with three wins and a draw.

Son netted 23 goals last season to become the first Asian scoring champion in Premier League history. But the four-game drought matches his second-longest scoreless run from that historic campaign.

The South Korean star has proven he can score in bunches. After going four games without scoring from October to November last year, Son had a goal each in four consecutive contests. Son later followed a five-match drought by scoring eight goals in his next seven games. Son closed out last season with six goals in his last five matches.

Son got the start up front, alongside Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski. And the latter two connected for the game's first goal in the fifth minute, with Kane converting a Kulusevski setup to extend his scoring streak to three matches.

Son's right-footed attempt from outside the box in the 16th minute went just over the net. Then just past the hour mark, Son's left-footed shot was turned aside by goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

In the 74th, Son was subbed out for Richarlison, who assisted on Kane's second goal of the game seven minutes later.

Tottenham will next face West Ham United on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114