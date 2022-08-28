Recording of phone calls: Should it be banned?

(123rf)



Kim Jin-ahn, a marketer at a cosmetics company in Seoul, finds his Samsung Galaxy smartphone’s built-in call recording feature very helpful, as his job entails numerous conversations on the phone.



“I receive many work-related calls, especially when I work from home. I listen to the recordings whenever I get confused about the tasks,” he said.



Recording phone calls is not illegal in South Korea, if the person recording is a party to the conversation. Quite to the contrary, it is encouraged by some as a good habit that helps one to become more professional at work or a more thorough and accountable person in general.



Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy smartphones -- which make up about 70 percent of the Korean smartphone market according to market research firm Counterpoint Research -- come with a built-in phone recorder by default, allowing users to conveniently record all or some calls without the permission of the person on the other end on the line.



Customers check Samsung Electronics Co.‘s Galaxy smartphones displayed at a Samsung Digital Plaza outlet in Hongdae, western Seoul. (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)