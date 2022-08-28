UK journalist asks: What is the Korea we refuse to see?









As individuals, we often see ourselves through the lens of others, giving careful consideration to how we are viewed. However, as a country of such individuals, we may not see or refuse to acknowledge the reality of our social and cultural dynamics until someone -- likely an outsider with an insider’s view -- points it out.



A recent book by Raphael Rashid, a Seoul-based freelance journalist from the UK, does just that. In his book “The Korea We Refuse to See,” written in Korean for a Korean audience, provides a chance for readers to see South Korea beyond the spectacle of K-pop, plastic surgery, Samsung or North Korea.



Originally from London, Rashid has lived in South Korea since 2011. After graduating with a degree in Japanese and Korean Studies at SOAS University of London, Rashid moved to Korea and did his master’s in Korean Studies at Korea University. He then worked at a PR firm for three years – giving him an opportunity to observe South Korean company culture and media, which is portrayed starkly in his book.



The nine-part book is based on a yearlong series of 50 columns Rashid wrote for Elle Korea starting in early 2020, in which he was given a blank page to write about anything he wanted. When writing the columns, he would write on the topics that he was most interested in at the time. Toward the end of his series, he received comments highlighting the consistent theme of conformity, happiness or unhappiness present in his descriptions of everyday life in Korea.



“I would discuss the culture of having to get married or having to date someone or having to do this and having to do that. And always towards the end of my column, I’d be talking about, well, does that make people happy?” Rashid told The Korea Herald.





Raphael Rashid, British journalist and author, holds his book “The Korea We Refuse To See” published by Minumsa during an interview with The Korea Herald on Aug. 5. (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)