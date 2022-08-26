Seowon exhibition to take place in Andong

Captured scene from documentary “Heading to Seowon" (Mirae Culture Foundation)

A special media exhibition on “seowon” -- Korean Neo-Confucian private academies established in the mid to late Joseon era for the aristocratic upper class -- will be held at Byeongsan Seowon in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province, from Saturday to Tuesday, Andong City announced Friday.



A newly released documentary on seowon will be released at the exhibition titled “Heading to Seowon,” jointly organized by the Cultural Heritage Administration and Andong City, and hosted by the Mirae Culture Foundation.



The film delves into the cultural and historical value of seowon, featuring different seowon around the country along with expert interviews, according to organizers.



An aerial view of Byeongsan Seowon (Andong City)