Korea to maintain negative COVID test rule for arrivals

This photo shows the Incheon International Airport last Tuesday.(Yonhap)
South Korea will continue to require those entering the country to provide negative results of COVID-19 tests taken before entering the country.
According to the central disaster response team, the measure will remain in place as the daily caseload remains high.
The country currently requires travelers entering the country – both Korean and foreign nationals – to take a PCR test within 48 hours prior to arrival or a rapid antigen test within 24 hours prior to arrival.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that the measure is part of the rules in place to minimize imported cases.
The KDCA, however, is reviewing a possible easing of the rules.
“The KCDA is collecting experts’ opinions on the issue. There are many factors that must be considered as air travel involves eating and other activities in an enclosed space,” Park Hyang, an official with the central disaster response team said.
According to news reports citing unnamed government officials, the authorities are considering dropping the requirement starting with countries located relatively close to Korea including China and Japan.
Korea and Japan are the only countries among OECD members that currently require negative COVID-19 test results before entering the country.
Japan, however, will drop the requirement from Sept. 7 for travelers who have received three or more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
