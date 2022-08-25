 Back To Top
Business

Female bank worker forced to cook, wash dishes at work

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Aug 25, 2022 - 17:31       Updated : Aug 25, 2022 - 17:31
MG Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives in Gangnam, Seoul (MG Community Credit Cooperatives)
MG Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives in Gangnam, Seoul (MG Community Credit Cooperatives)
A bank employee in Namwon, North Jeolla Province, was forced to cook, wash dishes and clean clothes at her workplace over the last two years, a civic group said while filing the case to anti-corruption and labor dispute agencies.

According to Gapjil 119, a civic group that campaigns against workplace abuses, one of the female employees working at MG Community Credit Cooperatives said she had to cook rice at 11 a.m. and report to her branch manager how well the rice was done.

She also claims she had to clean the refrigerators and wash towels from the bank’s bathrooms back at home, the group said.

When she raised an issue with such orders being unrelated to her work duties, she was told by superiors, “You should understand because it’s the countryside.”

They also said she was the “only one making a fuss.”

As of Thursday, officials of the Korea Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives had gone to the bank in question to interview the female employee.

The bank said it has sent an investigation team to probe the case and it was in the process of verifying the claims.

By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
