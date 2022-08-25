Hackberry from ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ receives natural monument status

Visitors enjoy the Dongbu Village’s old hackberry tree in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on July 29. (Yonhap)

A 500-year-old protected tree in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, which recently gained fame following its appearance in the global hit drama series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” is to be designated a natural monument by the end of September, the Cultural Heritage Administration announced on Wednesday.



The East Asian hackberry of Bukbu-ri, Changwon, also known as “Sodeok-dong paengnamu” in the TV series, stands 16 meters tall with a circumference of 6.8 meters. It has a crown spread of 27 meters.



From the hill in Dongbu Village where the hackberry is located, the vast plains of Hanam-eup and Daesan-myeon spread north and south along the Nakdong river, creating unique scenery.



The tree embodies a rich local history and folklore, according to research by the CHA.



In the past, a temple named Danseonam was next to the tree, where villagers would hold Dangsanje rituals and send wishes. The tree acted as a village guardian for people.

A photo of the East Asian hackberry of Bukbu-ri, Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, taken by a research team at the CHA during a visit in July (CHA)