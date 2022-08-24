 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Regulator OKs KG Group's takeover of SsangYong Motor

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2022 - 10:27       Updated : Aug 24, 2022 - 10:27
This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap)
This image, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has approved a deal by chemical-to-steel business group KG Group to buy the debt-ridden SsangYong Motor Co., as the takeover does not hurt market competition.

In July, KG asked the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) to review its deal to acquire some 61 percent stake in SsangYong Motor for 950 billion won ($ 708 million).

The FTC said it has given the green light to the deal, saying that the acquisition is not likely to hamper competition in related markets, including cold rolled steel sheets and automaking.

SsangYong Motor, the South Korean unit of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., has been under court receivership since April 2021 as its parent company failed to find a new investor amid the COVID-19 pandemic and financial difficulties.

The regulator said the latest approval of the takeover will help SsangYong Motor normalize its operation and strengthen its competitiveness. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114