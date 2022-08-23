 Back To Top
Business

LG Innotek’s thermoelectric system gets green tech certificate

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Aug 23, 2022 - 18:16       Updated : Aug 23, 2022 - 18:27
LG Innotek CEO Jeong Cheol-dong (LG Innotek)
Electronic component manufacturer LG Innotek said Tuesday that its key material for thermoelectric generators, which allow vessels to reuse waste heat and cut carbon emissions, has won a green technology certificate by the government.

Powered by the nano-polycrystalline semiconductor material developed by LG Innotek, the thermoelectric system uses the heat flux due to temperature differences within the semiconductor to generate electrical energy, according to the company.

Its nano-polycristalline material has been certified as a “green technology” by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, the company added.

The thermoelectric generator using the material contributes to the reduction of 892 metric tons of fossil fuels needed to power a vessel annually, and a cut in carbon emissions by 2,903 metric tons each year. According to LG Innotek, the thermoelectric generator can also be applied to the steelmaking process.

(consnow@heraldcorp.com)
