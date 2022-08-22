[Graphic News] Son among 2022 Ballon d’Or nominees

Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean forward Son Heung-min was included on the list of 30 finalists for the 2022 Ballon d’Or.
Son was named on France Football’s annual list for the second time after his nomination in 2019. Before Son, Korea’s Seol Ki-hyeon, who played in the Belgian soccer league and Park Ji-sung, a former Manchester United midfielder, made the list in 2002 and 2005, respectively.
Paris Saint Germain’s Lionel Messi scored only six goals in the 2021-2022 season and failed to make the list. This exclusion is his first since 2005. PSG’s Neymar also missed the list.
The winner will be announced Oct. 17.
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
