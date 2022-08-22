Pianist Paik Kun-woo returns with music of Granados

Pianist Paik Kun-woo, who is known for focusing on one composer at a time, is set to bring the music of Spanish composer Enrique Granados to the stage.In an Oct. 8 recital at Seoul Arts Center, Paik will perform works by Granados, a composer who is not well-known in Korea. They include “Goyescas, Op. 11,” “Los Requiebros,” “Coloquio en la Reja,” “El Fandango de Candil,” “Quejas, o la Maja y el Ruisenor,” “El Amor y la Muerte: Balada,” “Epilogo: Serenata del Espectro” and “El Pelele: Escena Goyesca.”Goyescas, Op. 11, which was inspired by the paintings of Spanish painter Fransico Goya, is one of the most famous pieces by the composer, who created warm, romantic melodies based on ethnic Spanish music.The Paris-based pianist will also release an album of Goyescas this fall via Deutsche Grammophon.In recent years, the 76-year-old concert pianist focused on Chopin in 2019 when he released “Chopin The Complete Nocturnes” and toured 15 cities, and in 2020, explored Schumann in the album “Schumann” also released under the Deutsche Grammophon label and held a recital tour.Born in 1946, Paik debuted in 1956 at the age of 10, performing Grieg’s Piano Concerto with the Korean National Orchestra. He went on to study at the Juilliard School in New York with Rosina Lhevinne.Tickets for the Oct. 8 recital are available on the websites of Interpark and the Seoul Arts Center. The recital starts at 5 p.m.Paik will perform the same program in other major cities, including Ulsan on Sept. 23, Incheon on Sept. 24, Jeju Island on Sep. 27 and Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 6.